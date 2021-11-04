Liverpool and Ajax have advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League, but PSG has been denied at the death.

On Wednesday, Liverpool and Ajax maintained their pristine records in the Champions League by qualifying for the last 16, while RB Leipzig held a Paris Saint-Germain side missing Lionel Messi to a draw.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp side swept Atletico Madrid away in a frenetic start at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring in the first 21 minutes to secure a 2-0 victory over opponents who finished with ten men.

Before halftime, Atletico’s Brazilian defender Felipe was sent off for a foul on Mane, as the 2019 Champions League champions made it four wins in a row in Group B.

Liverpool is now certain to win the group, with a seven-point lead over Porto with two games remaining, and Atletico Madrid is a point behind in third.

“Winning Champions League games earns you a lot of money.” The first goal was to get out of this group, which we accomplished with two games remaining,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“I didn’t think we’d be through after four games, but the players pulled it off, and it’s well-deserved.”

Porto and AC Milan drew 1-1 at San Siro, with Chancel Mbemba’s own goal canceling out Luis Diaz’s early strike for the Portuguese side.

It was Milan’s first point in the group, and they still have a slender chance of progressing to the knockout stage in their first involvement in the competition since 2013-14.

Sebastien Haller scored his sixth goal in just four Champions League games as Ajax came from behind to win 3-1 against 10-man Borussia Dortmund.

Mats Hummels was brutally sent off before the half-hour mark for rushing in on Ajax’s Brazilian winger Antony, despite Dortmund being without the injured Erling Haaland.

However, following a VAR review, English referee Michael Oliver awarded Dortmund a penalty for a foul on Jude Bellingham, which Marco Reus converted from 12 yards.

Dusan Tadic sneaked in at the back post to equalize for Ajax in the 72nd minute.

Haller of the Ivory Coast next headed in Antony’s cross, becoming the first player since Haaland in 2019 to score in each of his first four Champions League games.

In stoppage time, Davy Klaassen sealed the win with another Antony assist, giving Erik ten Hag’s Ajax a total of 14 goals in their four Group C games.

"We want to irritate Europe's top teams." We're not claiming to be.