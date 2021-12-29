Liverpool analysis: Fabinho’s risk backfires as the truth about Thiago is revealed.

Long gone are the days when Jurgen Klopp entrusting Fabinho with the defensive midfield duty would be considered a risk.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly playing with fire by starting the Brazilian, who had been out for three games due to a coronavirus infection.

With the yellow card amnesty only coming into effect at the end of the week, another booking for Fabinho would put him out of Sunday’s must-win match against Chelsea.

There were certainly hearts in mouths as the midfielder caught Hamza Choudhury in the first moments but avoided a caution from referee Michael Oliver.

Fabinho, on the other hand, was hesitant far too often against a rarely aggressive Leicester, exemplifying Liverpool’s peculiar lack of conviction throughout the game.

It was telling that the Brazilian only lasted an hour before being substituted, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already on the hook from the engine room following an even worse performance.

As Jordan Henderson struggled to little avail, Liverpool plainly missed Thiago Alcantara’s steadying influence and metronomic passing, who was once again unavailable, this time due to slight muscular discomfort.

At the very least, the Spaniard would have provided some calm to the Reds’ increasingly frenzied efforts, with neither James Milner nor Naby Keita showing any signs of helping things from the bench.

When Liverpool last visited the King Power Stadium, Alisson Becker was in a bad way.

The goalkeeper came into the February match after a disastrous second half the previous weekend at Anfield, where he made two errors that enabled Manchester City romp to a 4-1 victory.

The misery was compounded when he ran out of his area and collided with on-loan centre-back Ozan Kabak, gifting Leicester City their second of three goals in seven awful minutes, as the Reds saw their three-point lead evaporate.

Thankfully, those days are over for the Brazilian, even though the error that awarded Tottenham Hotspur a point after his previous spectacular performance highlighted the dangers of goalkeeping.

His only contribution in this game was to take the ball out of the back of the goal after being beaten by Leicester’s single attempt on target, which came from replacement Ademola. “The summary has come to an end.”