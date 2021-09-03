Liverpool already knows they’ll be able to make an easy decision on Divock Origi.

Divock Origi, a Liverpool forward, has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

The Belgian striker has been at Anfield since 2014, but with limited playing time. During his seven years at the club, he has only made 157 appearances and has been linked with a move abroad for some time.

Despite the fact that no move was completed before Tuesday’s deadline, he appears to have surfaced as a target for Fenerbache, with the Turkish transfer market not closing until September 8.

Although he has scored some important goals for Liverpool, most notably in the 2019 Champions League final, his role in Jurgen Klopp’s side has waned in recent seasons.

The absence of Jurgen Klopp stands out. As a member of the Liverpool squad, James Milner’s reality remains the same.

Last season, he played little over 200 minutes in the Premier League, and he is yet to appear for Liverpool this season. Both Diogo Jota, who signed a year ago, and Harvey Elliot, who has emerged as a crucial attacker for the Reds this season, have leapfrogged him in the attacking pecking order.

Orig I is depicted as a squad member that can be replaced. However, with attacking options already few, Klopp, Michael Edwards, and his staff will have to consider if any post-transfer-window sales will leave Liverpool susceptible this season.

Origi clearly isn’t up to the task of competing with the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jota, and Mohamed Salah, and his profile is vastly different from each of them, so he’s not a perfect replacement for either.

However, this predicament is eerily similar to Liverpool’s defensive woes from last season.

Liverpool sold Dejan Lovren to Zenit Saint Petersburg before the previous season and did not replace him. As a result, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip were their three major central defensive choices.

During the season, all three were notoriously sidelined by long-term injuries, forcing Klopp to rely on individuals on the outside of his squad, such as Nathaniel Phillips.

It wouldn’t be accurate to state that the 24-year-old appeared to be on his way out at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”