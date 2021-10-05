Liverpool allegedly used WhatsApp to try to secure a £52 million move.

Timo Werner was linked with a move to both Bayern Munich and Liverpool before joining Chelsea last year.

Details have emerged in the last several weeks in a legal dispute between Werner’s agent Karl-Heinz Forster and his former associate Murat Lokurlu, claiming that the clubs initially approached him in 2019.

According to a report in Der Spiegel, Lokurlu provided proof as part of the financial dispute, which includes a number of WhatsApp exchanges discussing an alleged intended Werner move two years ago.

According to Lokurlu’s lawyer, Werner was in talks with Liverpool and Bayern Munich about a possible transfer in February 2019.

According to the records, Liverpool offered Werner a salary of about £10.3 million per year, plus roughly £21.5 million in bonuses.

Instead, Forster is alleged to have pushed RB Leipzig to sign a pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich, a deal that fell through after Werner heard that senior authorities at the club were not interested in bringing him in.

The German international’s contract with Leipzig was extended, but he was still linked with a move away the following year when Liverpool’s interest rekindled.

All indicators pointed to Liverpool finally landing their man, but Werner instead chose to join Premier League rivals Chelsea, and Liverpool chose to sign Wolves’ Diogo Jota.

In his first season in the Premier League, the striker only scored six goals but added 12 assists.

Werner’s game time has been limited this season due to the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, but he finally scored against Southampton on Saturday.

Last month, when Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield, the 25-year-old was an unused replacement against the Reds.

Werner told BILD in June that his move to Chelsea was the “right step and the best decision” despite his slow start in London.