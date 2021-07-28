Liverpool allege Jordan Henderson submitted a transfer message to PSG despite having “plenty of alternatives.”

Glen Johnson confesses that he finds it difficult to believe that if Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool, he will sign for another Premier League club.

Following a series of media headlines last week, questions have been raised over Henderson’s future at Anfield.

Despite contract talks taking place throughout the summer, it was believed that no progress had been made on a new agreement for the Reds captain.

Henderson’s current contract runs until the summer of 2023, and while on vacation, he has been training with La Liga team RCD Mallorca.

The Reds gave the midfielder more time off due to his commitments with England at the Euros this summer.

Henderson is unlikely to return to Kirkby for pre-season training until the beginning of August, and Johnson finds it difficult to think his old teammate could play for another Premier League club.

“Knowing Hendo the way I do, after all the success they’ve had together, I can’t really envision him in another Premier League club’s shirt,” he told bettingcodes.com.

“At Liverpool, he’s pretty much done everything he can. Of course, he’ll still have the fire in his belly, but a transfer abroad could be in the cards, and if I’m being honest, I’m sure he’ll have plenty of options.”

Both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been mentioned as potential destinations for Henderson if he decides to leave Anfield.

Johnson believes that joining Mauricio Pochettino’s side would be the greatest option for the 31-year-old, adding that it would be great to see him play with some of PSG’s big names.

“It’s likely PSG. When asked which of the two clubs he would prefer to see his former teammate join, he responded, “It would be good to watch him play with that type of guys.”

“Obviously, the league isn’t what he’s used to, but it’d be amazing to watch him play alongside players who have a lot of experience in the game. It would be great to see him in that group.”