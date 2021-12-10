Liverpool, according to Jude Bellingham, would be a “ideal” transfer following Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool, according to Darren Bent, would be the “ideal” destination for Jude Bellingham.

Over the past two seasons, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has established himself as one of Europe’s top young players, and he has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Bellingham has become a key part of Dortmund’s team since joining from Birmingham City in the summer of last year, and despite being only 18, he has already made 22 appearances for the German club this season.

Following his stunning performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League, the England international has been linked with a number of top European clubs, with Liverpool being the frontrunners, according to the Mirror.

When asked about Bellingham, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Bent was effusive in his admiration for the youngster.

“He has the potential to be one of, if not the best,” the former England international told talkSPORT.

“I’ve known about this kid for a very long time. As long as he continues to grow. He’s also progressing at an alarming rate. He’s only 18 years old. What do you think of him when he’s 21?” I’ve heard good things about Liverpool, and that would be an ideal landing site for him. It would be fantastic to see Liverpool.” Bellingham has made incredible improvement since joining Dortmund. In his debut season with the club, he was instrumental in the club’s third-place finish in the Bundesliga. He also took home his first trophy, the DFB-Pokal Cup.

His outstanding season for his club earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England team for the Euros, where he appeared three times in the Three Lions’ journey to the final.