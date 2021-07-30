Live Updates from Tokyo 2020: Suni Lee Wins Historic Gold Medal, COVID Declares State of Emergency

As the squad competes on day 7 of Tokyo 2020, Team USA is celebrating a historic gold medal earned by gymnast Suni Lee and Olympic records smashed. Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke led the United States to five swimming medals, missing out on a critical sixth to Team GB, while the women’s basketball team beat Japan comfortably despite a weak showing.

Simone Biles, a world-class gymnast, has continued to sit out, telling reporters that she is still battling with the “twisties,” and later posting videos on Instagram showing her struggling to do somersaults in training.

Meanwhile, as the country experiences record daily cases, Japanese officials are attempting to expand the COVID-19 state of emergency to three areas surrounding the Olympic host city of Tokyo. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has stated that the recent increase of cases is unrelated to the Olympics, but the country is facing mounting pressure from health officials and demonstrators to call off the games.

For the most up-to-date information on Tokyo 2020, visit this website’s liveblog.

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog for this website.

Today, Team USA will compete against hosts Japan and top gold medalists China in the hopes of winning more golds and staying in the top three on the medal table.

With 14 golds, 16 silvers, and 11 bronzes thus far, the team has the most medals overall.

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on this website’s liveblog on Friday.