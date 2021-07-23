LIVE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC OPENING CELEBRATION IN TOKYO 2020

Despite increasing COVID-19 infections in Japan and a slew of scandals surrounding the organizers, the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will go on. A solemn ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) without its creative director, who was fired on Thursday after a joke about the Holocaust was caught on camera in 1998. To limit the transmission of illnesses, the event will be held primarily without spectators, however some authorities, guests, and media will be allowed to attend. It will be rebroadcast in the United States at 7.30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Team USA has had a mixed start to the Olympic Games, with a loss in the first women’s football match against Sweden but strong victories in the women’s softball matches against Italy and Canada. Simone Biles practices her dazzling gymnastic talents before her first performance on Sunday, according to a video shared online by the group. Today’s sports include equestrian, archery, rowing, and shooting, which will be followed by medal events on Saturday.

For the most up-to-date Tokyo 2020 information, see this website’s live blog.

Good morning, and welcome to the live blog of this website.

Hours before the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, last preparations are underway.

It will take place from 7.55 p.m. to 12 a.m. local time (6.55 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET) and will be a low-key affair with only authorities, a few guests, and the media in attendance.

For the most up-to-date information, see this website’s live blog.