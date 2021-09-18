Live Shows Are Back On The Catwalk At London Fashion Week.

After past editions of the iconic industry event were forced online due to the coronavirus outbreak, catwalk displays resumed at London Fashion Week on Friday.

The return of models and spectators was a welcome sight for a country eager to reclaim its footing after the relaxation of most restrictions in July.

Over the course of five days, 28 exhibitions will be held, representing 131 companies, including those from well-known designers such as Edward Crutchley of the United Kingdom and Roksanda of Serbia.

Simone Rocha, an Irish designer, is celebrating her tenth year in business.

However, there are two noticeable omissions: former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, who is now a fashion designer, and the luxury company Burberry.

Saul Nash, 28, kicked off the show on Friday morning with a sportswear collection inspired by his childhood in Hackney, northeast London.

With removable hoods and sleeves, Nash, who is also a dancer and choreographer, put freedom of movement at the heart of his flowing compositions.

He reimagined the short-sleeved shirt, a hallmark of British school uniforms, in breathable fabric with a zip for a sleek, casual aesthetic.

He wore a warped print of a childhood transportation map on a tracksuit.

Edward Crutchley, a British designer, exhibited a touch of elegance in shimmering luxury materials with puffy gowns in aniseed green or flowery designs.

As the UK was in the midst of a mid-winter viral lockdown, London Fashion Week — one of the main four international fashion weeks alongside Paris, New York, and Milan – was staged exclusively online in February.

The September presentations, according to the London Fashion Council, “celebrate the long-awaited cultural rebirth of London and welcomes the global fashion industry back to the UK.”

Some designers are opting to show their latest works by appointment only this time around, or via videos on the London Fashion Week website.

In a short film made at the Royal Opera House, US designer Michael Halpern showed a spectacular line of sequinned, feathered, and draped costumes, which were modelled by dancers who will return to the stage next month after a year off.

Mark Fast, a Canadian knitwear designer expanding in Asia, took over a parking lot in Soho’s bohemian quarter for a display featuring interlaced chains and pastel tones.

Nensi Dojaka, a 27-year-old Albanian designer residing in London, was one of the emerging talents this year, presenting her debut presentation on Friday.

Dojaka, like Fast, attended London’s famous Central Saint Martins fashion school and was just awarded the LVMH 2021 prize for emerging talent.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.