LIVE FROM TOKYO 2020: U.S. Athlete Coco Gauff Withdraws Due To Fears Of An Olympic Covid Outbreak

A Covid-19 outbreak at the compound that houses all of the competitors and their personnel is causing concern among US athletes as they prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Two South African soccer players were the first athletes to test positive for the virus inside the Olympic Village, followed by Coco Gauff of the United States, who has since withdrew from the competition.

Despite IOC President Thomas Bach’s statement last week that there was “zero” risk of athletes spreading the illness on to Japanese or other village residents, the infections have occurred. However, that bold declaration has already been put to the test.

The postponed Games will be staged largely behind closed doors, with fans warned not to travel to Japan on July 8 due to an increase in virus cases in the country, notably in Tokyo. Star athletes who have been vaccinated, swarms of reporters, IOC officials, volunteers, and handlers will all be at the event, testing for the virus on a daily basis and determined to go on despite the city’s state of emergency.

The event has sparked controversy in Tokyo and Japan, with the majority of the population opposing the Olympics’ holding. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Shinjuku station in central Tokyo, where many of the athletes would pass through, holding “No Olympics” signs.

