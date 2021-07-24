LIVE FROM TOKYO 2020: The Director of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Has Been Fired Due to a Holocaust Joke

Over 600 Team USA athletes have arrived in Japan for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. The soccer team got off to a shaky start, losing 0-3 against Sweden on Wednesday, while the softball team got off to a fantastic start, defeating Italy 2-0 at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on Wednesday. The softball team will play their second match against Canada today at the stadium.

Despite COVID-19 concerns, athletes leaving, and local protests outside the stadium, the organizers are determined to go ahead with the Games. The most recent snafu occurred when Opening Ceremony Director Kentaro Kobayashi was fired after making a holocaust joke in 1998.

Meanwhile, final preparations are underway for tomorrow’s shortened opening ceremony, which is advertised as “sobering” rather than “flashy” this year due to COVID constraints.

