LIVE from Tokyo 2020: Team USA achieves an Olympic record in shooting, but falls short in other areas.

As the squad enters day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the team has had a mixed start, with Amber English setting a new record in skeet shooting but the men’s basketball team suffering its first Olympic defeat in 17 years. The squad, however, is still vying for first position in the medals standings, with Japan and China as its major rivals.

On Monday morning, the women’s basketball team will face China (ET). After Ariarne Titmus overcame incumbent American champion Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle final, a video of Titmus’ coach celebrating went viral online, the swimming rivalry between Team USA and Team Australia heated up even more. Meanwhile, Simone Biles barely made it to the final of the uneven bars, an unexpected result for the four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were the most recent athletes to withdraw from the Games after testing positive for COVID-19. It brings the total number of people infected with the virus at the Olympics to over 100, including competitors and staff. COVID cases have resurfaced in Tokyo, with an average of just under 2,000 cases each day in the last week.

Day three of Tokyo 2020 is now underway, with Team USA leading the medal table with seven golds, three silvers, and four bronzes after a series of record-breaking victories and shocking setbacks.

