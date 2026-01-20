Littler Defeats Van Gerwen to Win Historic Riyadh Masters

Luke Littler secured his first World Series of Darts title with an 8-5 victory over Michael van Gerwen in the final of the 2026 Saudi Arabia Darts Masters, capping a landmark weekend for the sport in Riyadh. The two-day tournament, staged on January 19 and 20 at the Global Theater, marked the first time a World Series of Darts event was held in Saudi Arabia.

The final was played over a best-of-15 legs format and brought together two of the biggest names in modern darts. Van Gerwen, the reigning Bahrain Masters champion, made a strong start, but the 17-year-old Littler maintained his composure and pulled clear late on to seal the title and underline his rapid rise at the top of the game.

Littler earned 30000 pounds for the win, while runner-up van Gerwen collected 16000 pounds. Semi-finalists Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall each took home 10000 pounds, with quarter-finalists receiving 5000 pounds. Even players eliminated in the first round were guaranteed 1750 pounds, reflecting the event’s growing financial weight.

Upsets and milestones across two intense days

The tournament opened with eight first-round matches featuring a mix of leading PDC stars and regional qualifiers. Alongside Littler were world champions Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen, former World Matchplay winner Nathan Aspinall, and Singapore veteran Paul Lim, who at 71 was one of the most experienced players in the field. Filipino players Alexis Toylo and Lourence Ilagan and Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung also featured.

Leung emerged as the standout regional performer, producing one of the shocks of the event by defeating Danny Noppert 6-3 on the opening night. Elsewhere, Stephen Bunting beat Tomoya Goto 6-1, Aspinall dispatched Ilagan 6-1, van Gerwen cruised past Nitin Kumar 6-1, Littler defeated Lim 6-1, and Gerwyn Price recorded a 6-0 win over Toylo. Humphries and Gian van Veen completed the quarter-final lineup with 6-2 wins over Ryusei Azemoto and Motomu Sakai.

Day two brought tighter contests. Van Gerwen edged Bunting 6-4, Aspinall ended Leung’s run with a 6-4 victory, Littler overcame van Veen 6-4, and Price narrowly beat Humphries 6-5. In the semi-finals, van Gerwen defeated Aspinall 7-5, while Littler matched that scoreline to see off Price and reach the final.

Big incentives and a growing global stage

Added intrigue throughout the tournament came from a 100000 dollar bonus on offer for any player who could hit a nine-darter. Under the Riyadh Season Bullseye rule, that prize could have doubled to 200000 dollars, the largest incentive of its kind in PDC history. No perfect legs were recorded, but the prospect kept both players and fans on edge.

While there were no official post-match quotes from Littler, his reaction on stage made clear the significance of the moment. The teenager, already a back-to-back world champion, showed control and confidence beyond his years in a final played far from home.

The event also highlighted the PDC’s push to broaden darts’ global reach. Performances from players such as Leung and Lim demonstrated the growing strength of the Asian game, with Leung’s win over Noppert standing out as one of the tournament’s most memorable moments.

Following soon after the Bahrain Masters, the Riyadh stop reinforced the World Series of Darts’ expanding international calendar. With strong crowds, high-quality matches and major prize incentives, organizers and players alike left Saudi Arabia with the sense that this debut edition was only the beginning.