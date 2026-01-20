Littler and Van Gerwen Dominate at Saudi Arabia Darts Masters

The inaugural Saudi Arabia Darts Masters made a memorable debut in Riyadh on January 19 and 20, 2026, as international stars and high drama took center stage at the Global Theater. This exciting new addition to the World Series of Darts has brought the sport to the Middle East, with a prize pool of £100,000 and a special bonus that has players and fans buzzing. A perfect nine-dart finish is the ultimate goal for competitors, offering an unprecedented £100,000 reward, with the chance to double that prize if the player hits the bullseye on the tenth dart.

The competition saw 16 of the world’s top players, including eight stars from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and eight from Asia, competing for a winner’s purse of £30,000 and crucial Order of Merit points. Michael van Gerwen, who recently triumphed in Bahrain, is continuing his dominance in the World Series. The Dutchman, with a record 17 World Series titles to his name, leads the standings and made an impressive showing in Riyadh with a commanding 6-1 win over India’s Nitin Kumar.

Strong Showings From Top Competitors

Among the leading figures was Luke Littler, who came into the tournament eager to bounce back from a rare defeat at the Bahrain Darts Masters. Littler delivered a flawless 6-1 victory against Paul Lim, showcasing his intent to claim the Saudi title. “It’s an opportunity for all of us players, but I would love to be the first one to hit the nine-dart bonus,” Littler remarked ahead of the event. “It’s going to be very interesting. Riyadh is massive for boxing, so hopefully we can make darts big here.” His performance sent a clear message to his rivals.

World Champion Luke Humphries, alongside other top competitors like Gerwyn Price and Gian van Veen, also advanced smoothly, with Price dispatching Alexis Toylo 6-0 and Humphries defeating Ryusei Azemoto 6-2. The tournament’s first round was full of surprises, including a shock 6-3 defeat of Danny Noppert by Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung, who also impressed with his opening round. Stephen Bunting also made a statement, easily overcoming Tomoya Goto with a 6-1 scoreline.

With the quarter-finals set to feature van Gerwen against Bunting, Aspinall against Leung, van Veen against Littler, and Price against Humphries, the stakes are higher than ever, and the crowd in Riyadh is eagerly anticipating more thrilling matchups. The event has not only showcased stellar performances from the sport’s biggest names but has also introduced fresh faces like Leung, whose strong debut has been a highlight of the tournament.

As the excitement builds, all eyes are on the coveted Golden Bullseye, with the potential for a historic nine-dart finish. The tournament’s unique bonus has generated massive interest, with a prize of £100,000 for any player who hits the perfect nine-darter, and a further £100,000 for hitting the bullseye on the tenth dart. This extraordinary incentive has brought a new level of intensity to the competition, drawing parallels to John Lowe’s legendary nine-darter in 1984, which earned him £102,000.

The event’s fast-paced format – best of 11 legs in the first two rounds, best of 13 in the semi-finals, and a best of 15 final – ensures that players must stay sharp and focused from the outset. The tournament also offers valuable Order of Merit points, which will determine the qualifications for the World Series Finals in Amsterdam later this year. With £30,000 for the winner and £16,000 for the runner-up, the financial rewards are as enticing as the glory.

The Saudi Arabia Darts Masters is being broadcast live on PDCTV, DAZN in select territories, and ITV4 in the UK, ensuring that darts fans from around the world can tune in to see how the drama unfolds. With the Golden Bullseye prize still unclaimed and the field wide open, the tournament has set a new benchmark for darts events in the region, leaving fans eager for what’s next.