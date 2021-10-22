Lito Adiwang Is Out To Prove That ONE Championship Fighters Are World-Class. MMA News: Lito Adiwang Is Out To Prove That ONE Championship Fighters Are World-Class.

When Lito Adiwang of Team Lakay fights Jared Brooks in the main event of ONE: NextGen III, he’s battling for more than just his country’s honor.

During a press conference, the Filipino strawweight expressed his feelings about ONE Championship athletes being overlooked on the international scene of mixed martial arts (MMA).

“I want this fight to be a wake-up call for everyone because a lot of people believe that because of the way the UFC promotes and markets its fighters, they are untouchable; that they are the greatest in the world.” Adiwang boldly stated, “I’m extremely excited to prove that ONE Championship athletes are also the best in the world.”

The bout was originally set to take place in April at ONE on TNT 2, but it was called off after Adiwang tested positive for COVID-19.

Brooks’ problems with Adiwang began after the American said he would “tear apart” Joshua Pacio, to which the Filipino strawweight champion responded by telling him to beat Adiwang first.

Adiwang and Brooks have the opportunity to show why they are two of the greatest fighters in their division by being placed in the main event of a huge night like ONE: NextGen III.

Despite their disparaging remarks in separate interviews, Brooks and Adiwang were respectful of one another’s skills, even complimenting one another’s strengths.

Adiwang, a member of Team Lakay, is coming off a significant three-round strikeout victory over China’s Hexigetu, which he won by unanimous decision.

Adiwang is eager to go in the cage and finally resolve their issues, with Brooks in his sights for their fight on November 29.

“I’m really overjoyed that this fight is finally starting.” Good luck to both of us, Jared [Brooks]. “Let’s put on a fantastic display and prove that we’re the greatest in this division,” Adiwang stated politely.

Brooks shared his Filipino opponent’s thoughts, even suggesting that they train together after the fight to help fill in the gaps in their respective games.