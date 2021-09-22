List of the World’s Highest-Paid Players: Ronaldo Surpasses Messi; Manchester United Star’s Earnings Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi to become Forbes’ highest-paid soccer player of the year, thanks to his stunning return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo was re-signed by Manchester United this summer on a two-year deal with an option to extend his stay by a year. Ronaldo’s first term at Old Trafford was from 2003 until 2009. The Old Trafford club paid roughly $17 million upfront and $9.3 million in add-ons to Juventus for Ronaldo.

According to Forbes, the 36-year-old forward is expected to make $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $70 million coming from his pay and bonuses for his return to Old Trafford.

Messi is the second highest-paid soccer player in the world, with a salary of $110 million with his new club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). After more than two decades in the Spanish capital, the Argentinean great parted ways with his boyhood club FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

Messi’s PSG colleagues Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are among the top four highest-paid soccer players according to Forbes this year.

Neymar is paid $95 million, while Kylian Mbappe is paid $43 million.

Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid players in the world in terms of sponsorship earnings, earning about $55 million from commercial deals. Nike, Herbalife, Clear, and his ever-expanding CR7-branded portfolio, which includes perfume, lingerie, eyeglasses, hotels, gyms, and more, are among his personal endorsements and relationships with brands.

Only Roger Federer ($90 million), LeBron James ($65 million), and Tiger Woods ($60 million) are paid more commercially than the Manchester United star forward.

In total, the top ten highest-paid soccer players are expected to make roughly $585 million in pre-tax earnings this season, up from around $570 million last year.

Ronaldo, who began his professional career in 2002, has appeared in 898 matches for four different clubs, scoring 678 goals and assisting 229 times. He has helped his various teams win numerous honors throughout the years, and as an individual player, he has won four Ballon d’Or awards, one fewer than his arch-rival Messi.