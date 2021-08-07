Lionel Messi’s work ethic astounded former Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman has paid respect to Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who is leaving the club at the end of the season.

Koeman’s first year in command of the La Liga club has been a tumultuous one, with the Dutchman dealing with a slew of challenges since his hiring in August 2020.

With Messi’s departure from the club confirmed on Thursday afternoon, the latest difficulty to solve may prove impossible.

Messi’s departure has shocked Barcelona supporters, who have been left distraught by the club’s decision.

Former teammates have been sending messages of support to the 34-year-old, with Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez among those thanking him for his tremendous accomplishments.

Koeman is the latest person to send a message to Messi, praising his “worth ethic” and “passion to win” as distinguishing qualities.

“It’s still hard to accept that you won’t be playing for @fcbarcelona any more.

“I appreciate everything you’ve done for the Leo club. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with you this season.

“Your work ethic and determination to win have impressed me.

“You are now the top player on the planet. I wish you and your family the very best of luck! #ForçaBarça.”

Messi came close to leaving Camp Nou during the summer transfer window last year, but he decided to stay for the 2020/21 season.

However, Barcelona has been forced into a corner by serious financial problems, making this a nightmare scenario for the club.

Despite the La Liga club’s continuous off-field troubles, Koeman urged Messi to stay at Barcelona while addressing the matter in March.

“Messi must make his own decisions about his future; no one can help him,” the 58-year-old told Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s known for quite some time that the team is on the right track. And with the adjustments we’ve made and the young players who are only going to get better, he can’t be concerned about the team’s future.”