Lionel Messi’s ‘Return In 2023’ is discussed by a Barcelona ‘Member.’

Despite his defeat in the recent Barcelona presidential elections to Joan Laporta, Victor Font remains optimistic about the club’s future.

Font is a media and technology magnate in Spain, but he’s also a “member” of FC Barcelona.

While the term “member” implies that a person is a member of the board, according to Barca Universal, “members” are only “those who have applied for membership” and are not yet formal board members.

Nonetheless, Font has always been public about his opinions on the Catalans, using the campaign slogan “S al futur” or “Yes to the Future” during the Barcelona presidential elections.

He has only recently expressed his thoughts on Messi’s departure and future.

Barcelona should never rule out Messi’s comeback, according to Font, because the Argentine “deserved” to finish his magnificent career with his favorite club.

“He deserved to go out in style,” Font said of Messi in an interview with RAC1 via Sport. “The club should have been thinking about how Messi may return to Barca in 2023 from the time he departed.” By 2030, the “Yes to the Future” project sought to construct a new and improved Barcelona. Font is thought to have planned a strategy for recovering when Messi and other Barcelona legends depart.

But, more importantly, the idea emphasized the need for Barca to be “revamped from the ground up,” according to the Barca Times.

Last year, Font told the source, “In the future, we must ensure that each choice made by the club [Barcelona] is managed by individuals with the proper skills and experience.”

“Let’s use Barça’s clout to help confront the major difficulties confronting 21st-century society,” he continued.

Font has always believed that Xavi Hernandez is the greatest candidate for the post, even before he was named Barcelona manager.

Xavi is an asset to the team, according to Font. “I’m as happy as everyone that the people in charge of the club now agree with what we believe. It’s a terrible we’ve lost these months, but we have to applaud everyone for Xavi finally taking the reins of the sporting endeavor.” “It’ll be a more well-known football.” Wingers should stay wide and press high in order to get the ball back as quickly as possible. There will be no miracles, but we will soon witness the football with which we are familiar.”