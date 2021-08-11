Lionel Messi’s New PSG Contract and Salary: How Much Money Will He Make?

Only a few days after formally parting company with Barcelona, Lionel Messi has found a new home. According to reports, the soccer star has agreed to a contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will keep him in France until at least 2023.

According to Sky Sports, Messi is expected to sign a two-year contract with PSG worth £25 million ($34.6 million) per season. A third year at the same wage is included in the contract, as well as a £25 million signing bonus.

According to ESPN, Messi arrived in Paris on a private jet on Tuesday afternoon to conduct his physical. The deal is likely to be formally disclosed during a news conference scheduled for Wednesday.

Messi did not choose PSG as his first choice. In July, the great soccer star agreed to take a 50% pay reduction to continue with Barcelona, but the club couldn’t afford him even at a lower salary.

At a press conference last week, Barcelona President Joan Laporta stated, “The club is above everything – even above the best player in the world.”

“We struck an agreement but were unable to ratify it due to the club’s financial circumstances, which means we are unable to register the player due to salary restrictions,” he explained.

Messi’s previous four-year contract paid him $674 million.

Messi was named the world’s second-highest paid athlete in 2021 by Forbes in May, trailing only UFC star Conor McGregor. The 34-year-old was said to have made $130 million in a year, with $97 million coming from Barcelona and $33 million coming from other sources.