Lionel Messi’s new Barcelona deal raises significant transfer possibilities for Liverpool.

Lionel Messi is expected to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

As things stand, the 34-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, is a free agent after his contract with the Catalan club, which he has called home since signing from Newell’s Old Boys as a 13-year-old in 2000, was allowed to expire.

Since then, Messi’s performances have been nothing short of extraordinary, with 672 goals in 778 games for the Catalan club, 10 La Liga crowns, four Champions League winners medals, and six times being chosen the finest player on the planet by receiving the Balon d’Or. While his years have passed, his ambition to play at the highest level has not waned, and neither has his talent.

He came close to leaving the Nou Camp last summer after becoming frustrated with the club and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu, submitting a transfer request that had Manchester City crunching the numbers to see if they could work something out. He believed he was free to depart, but Barca was sure that he was bound by a £600 million release clause in his contract. For the final year of his contract, an uneasy peace was reached.

Now, the situation in Barcelona has altered, with Joan Laporta re-elected as president for a second term, succeeding the unpopular Bartomeu.

Laporta’s inbox at the Nou Camp is overflowing, with the club facing a near £1 billion debt burden and the need for a £430 million restructuring loan to help fulfill short-term debt obligations and payroll, as well as the Messi predicament.

Barcelona understands that allowing Messi to go would result in a fan backlash and the loss of a slew of lucrative commercial partnerships, many of which were contingent on Messi's presence at the Nou Camp. But they also realize that in order to keep him, they'll have to make some significant wage cuts in order to accommodate his £123 million per year bonus package.