Lionel Messi, Thiago and the truth about Liverpool’s transfer ‘opportunity’

Liverpool have always been opportunists under Jurgen Klopp in the transfer market.

Never ones to sign a player or spend big for the sake of, the entire Reds approach is very calculated.

If the right player is available at the right price, they make their move with their signings of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Fabinho for £34m, £36.9m and £39m respectively proving to be absolute bargains looking back, while they did not hang around to spend big on Virgil van Dijk or Alisson when they had £142m burning a hole in their back pockets after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Pouncing on Newcastle United and Hull City’s relegations to the Championship, they brought in Gini Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson, and when Joel Matip was running down his Schalke contract, they wasted no time in tying him down to a pre-contract agreement.

Made aware of release clauses in Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino’s contracts, they snapped up the duo in cut-price deals, well-aware they were buying two talented players for bargain fees.

And when Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain entered the last years of their contracts, Liverpool were again able to make opportunistic moves for two players much lower than their standard values.

More times than not, the Reds look at a deal when weighing up signing a player and it becomes a case of, “How can they not?”

This was certainly true with regards to Thiago, where Liverpool broke away from their traditional model of signing younger players with potential in anticipation of them enhancing their abilities with the Reds.

At the time aged 29, Liverpool considered his £25m arrival from Bayern Munich a relatively modest fee for a two-time Champions League winner at the peak of his powers.

And while such an age traditionally tends to be the time where the Reds start to consider when might be the time to move a player on for maximum profit, having enjoyed the best years of his career, signing a world class midfielder who Klopp was a big fan of was simply an opportunity too good to refuse.

So, with all this considered, does the same not apply for Lionel Messi?