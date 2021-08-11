Lionel Messi, the ex-Barcelona star, was unable to equal the elite record set by Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Lionel Messi, whose 21-year affiliation with FC Barcelona came to an end lately, missed out on an elite record held by Manchester United star Ryan Giggs.

Messi debuted for Barcelona in 2004, and since then, the great forward has set numerous records and helped his team win numerous trophies, including 10 La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles.

Messi, on the other hand, has yet to shatter a few records and is unlikely to do so in the future.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs leads the list of most trophies won by a single club. Giggs won 36 titles during his 24-year stint at Old Trafford, despite having only played for one club in his professional career. Messi, on the other hand, came up one trophy short of tying the record. With 35 trophies in his cabinet, the Argentinian has left Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, and Gerard Pique, Messi’s former Barcelona colleagues, round up the top five players with the most trophies won for a single club. Xavi, who played alongside Messi for 17 years at Barcelona, won 33 trophies with the Catalans, three more than Iniesta and Pique.

Messi was Barcelona’s second-most capped player in the UEFA Champions League when he departed the club. For the Catalans, he made 149 appearances in the European competition, while his former captain Xavi had made 151.

Messi, along with former Real Madrid midfielder Pirri, has the joint-second most La Liga titles — ten. Paco Gento, on the other hand, holds the record for most Spanish league titles with 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu between 1953 and 1971.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced Tuesday that the renowned attacker, 34, has signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 club. The contract also features a one-year extension option.

“I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career in Paris. The club’s mission and vision are perfectly aligned with my goals. I’m well aware of the players’ and staff’s abilities. I’m committed to work with them to create something special for the club and the supporters. After signing the contract, Messi told PSG’s official website, “I can’t wait to step foot on the Parc des Princes pitch.”

Messi, who is preparing to start a new life in Paris, did not sign the contract. Brief News from Washington Newsday.