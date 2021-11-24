Lionel Messi Reaffirms His Desire To Return To Barcelona.

Only time will tell, but Lionel Messi is confident that he will return to Barcelona at some point in the future.

When Messi opted to leave his boyhood club Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, he rocked the sporting world.

Since then, Barca has progressed and made adjustments to the club in the hopes of re-establishing itself as an elite-level squad in the post-Messi era.

Barcelona turned to their iconic players in the process, with Xavi Hernandez currently serving as the club’s manager.

Messi has never ruled out the possibility of returning to Barcelona.

“As a participant?” When asked if he will ever return to Barcelona, Messi asked Marca.

“I’ve always claimed that I’ll return to Barcelona at some point since it’s my home and where I’m going to reside.” And, of course, if I can contribute and assist the club, I would be delighted to return.” Many expected Messi to leave Camp Nou in a different manner than he did.

It should be remembered that Barcelona’s financial difficulties was the fundamental cause for the Catalans’ decision to release the best player in the club’s history.

For Messi, throwing fingers at this time is pointless, and he is sticking to what Barcelona’s higher-ups have said about the situation.

“I don’t know,” the 34-year-old stated of the situation that led to his departure from Barcelona.

He added, “I left there, and time has passed.” “They told me they couldn’t extend my contract and that I wouldn’t be able to stay.” You don’t need to hunt for new suspects or retrace your steps. “I’m going to stick to what they said, and that’s it.” Messi has discussed his plans for a Barcelona comeback in an interview.

He may not return as a player, but he would be happy to assist the club as a member of the coaching staff, according to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"At some point, I'd like to be a technical secretary," the PSG star admitted. "I'm not sure if it'll be in Barcelona or not." Or if things will turn out differently. [However], if the opportunity arises, I would like to contribute what I can again because this is the club I love, and I want it to continue to be good, to flourish, and to remain one of the best in the world."