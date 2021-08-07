Lionel Messi Net Worth: The Former Barcelona Star Is No Longer The Highest-Paid Athlete

Despite earning tens of millions of dollars through his soccer contract and sponsorships, Lionel Messi is no longer the world’s highest-paid athlete. Here’s how much he’s earned as FC Barcelona’s star forward, where he’s spent his entire professional career.

Despite earning a remarkable $130 million in the previous 12 months, Messi did not make Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for 2021. According to the site, he was defeated by Conor McGregor, the biggest star in mixed martial arts, who is claimed to have made $180 million.

For the first time in 2019, the 34-year-old soccer great topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-earning sports stars. Messi eclipsed boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who had previously held the top spot on the list four times, with total earnings of $127 million in that year.

For Forbes’ 2020 list, Messi was dethroned by tennis legend Roger Federer, who ranked him third, behind second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo and fellow soccer legend Lionel Messi. However, with $126 million in earnings, Messi defeated Ronaldo to the top spot in the magazine’s 2020 ranking of the highest-paid soccer players in the world.

According to Spanish publication El Mundo, a leak of Messi’s FC Barcelona contract in January revealed that the club captain earned up to $165 million each year in pay and incentives. According to Forbes, this figure was far greater than previously assumed and “unmatched” in team sports.

According to Forbes, Messi made $33 million in endorsement deals last year, in addition to the $97 million he received in salary and wins.

Anheuser Busch InBev, Gatorade, Hard Rock Cafe, Jacob & Co, Ooredoo, and Pepsi are among the brands and enterprises with which he has partnered. Messi has a long-term contract with Adidas, which he signed in 2017.

His Instagram account has 242 million followers on top of that. Messi uses the platform to market his lifestyle brand, The Messi Store, as well as his charitable efforts. In 2019, he debuted his apparel brand and opened his first retail location in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Messi, who has won the FIFA Player of the Year award and the European Golden Shoe for best scorer on the continent a record six times, is worth $600 million.

Messi has been involved in charitable activities since the beginning of his soccer career. He started the Leo Messi football club. Brief News from Washington Newsday.