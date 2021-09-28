Lionel Messi is liable for $73 million. PSG’s Star Gets Less Game Time: Report

Lionel Messi is said to be to blame for Gianluigi Donnarumma’s decreased playing time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which has made the Italian goalkeeper very upset.

Donnarumma, who was a key component of Italy’s Euros success earlier this year, joined PSG on a free transfer from AC Milan in the summer of 2021. Only two of PSG’s nine competitive matches this season have featured Donnarumma, who has played second fiddle to Costa Rican Keylor Navas. He has only made two appearances in Ligue 1, and he has yet to play in the Champions League.

According to Italian publication Corriere della Sera, a strong contingent of South American players, including Messi (Argentina), Angel di Maria (Argentina), Neymar (Brazil), and Marquinhos (Brazil), have kept Donnarumma out of PSG’s XI, preferring their fellow South American and experienced shot-stopper Navas.

Meanwhile, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a solid track record in European soccer, Donnarumma will start for PSG against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday in Paris.

According to Romano, Donnarumma declared in an interview years ago, “I dream of playing Champions League.”

“Gianluigi Donnarumma will start today for Paris Saint-Germain and make his Champions League debut. Romano tweeted, “He’s one of the top goalkeepers in the world and will finally play in the best competition.”

According to Football Italia, there have also been reports of Donnarumma leaving PSG due to interest from Juventus. According to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old Italian national is worth roughly $73 million.

PSG failed to defend their Ligue 1 championship last season, finishing second after winning the league for three straight seasons beginning in 2017-18. PSG, though, has began to dominate the league again under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The team from the Parc des Princes has won eight of its last eight games, including a 2-0 triumph over Montpellier.

Pochettino was asked about his two great shot-stoppers after the win over Montpellier, which included Navas as the goalie. The Argentinian manager said that neither of his goalkeepers has been designated as his No. 1 yet.

"Today was a great game for us. We were a formidable team. I am quite pleased with the boys' performance. We had many moments throughout the game, but we did not win. I've never had to endure. Goalkeeper vs. goalkeeper dualism? I've always said that, and I'll say it again. Before each match, I make a decision.