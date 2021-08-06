Lionel Messi is astonished, while Marko Grujic embarrasses Barcelona, as a friendly against Liverpool sets the tone for the Champions League drive.

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona, does that ring a bell? That is not the case.

In the summer of 2016, Jurgen Klopp’s team smashed the Spanish giants, yet their spectacular victory is largely forgotten.

This week marks five years since the Reds ran riot at a sunlit Wembley stadium against Lionel Messi and Co.

And the events that have transpired in the years since Liverpool stunned the La Liga giants would not have been simple to foresee for the nearly 90,000 Wembley supporters.

Liverpool began the 2016/2017 season with the goal of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

Not only did Klopp guide Liverpool to victory, but he also guided them to consecutive European finals, where the Reds added a sixth European crown to their collection.

Only three of those who started at Wembley remain: Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and James Milner.

And that, in and of itself, is quite telling.

Liverpool’s 2016/2017 season may have been summed up before it began; fresh after defeating the defending La Liga champions, Liverpool, although with a heavily rotated squad, rushed out to Germany in the hours that followed, only to be thrashed 4-0 the following day by Mainz 05.

However, there is an intentional reminder from Liverpool’s season-opening victory over Luis Enrique’s side.

Liverpool’s young scorers that afternoon included Marko Grujic and Divock Origi.

Origi, Liverpool’s Belgian prodigy, was introduced during the half-time interval in place of Daniel Sturridge, who was injured.

It was the ideal time, stage, and opponent for the 21-year-old to make a statement to Klopp, with the new season just days away and Klopp preparing to start without his major talisman.

And he did. With a magnificent finish just two minutes after his arrival, he established his name in the Wembley lights.

However, fast forward five years and Origi’s time at Anfield appears to be drawing to a close.

Of course, it would be only three years later that Origi would sink the same opponents at Anfield in the most bizarre of circumstances, transforming himself almost quickly from Kop flop to cult hero.