Lionel Messi Has a Shocking Reason For Wanting To Return To Barcelona.

In the midst of the Barcelona drama, Lionel Messi makes a startling disclosure.

Barcelona is still coming to terms with the disappointment of losing Messi this summer.

While a return to the club is doubtful in the near future, the Argentine startled his previous team by revealing that he is open to returning.

Messi stated in a recent exclusive interview with Sport that he wanted to “assist” Barcelona. That means joining the club’s coaching team as a “technical secretary,” according to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. “Yes. “I’ve always said that I’d want to be able to assist the club in whatever way I can,” Messi explained. “At some point, I’d like to work as a technical secretary.” “I’m not sure if it’ll be in Barcelona or not,” he added. “Or if things turn out differently.” [However], if the opportunity arises, I would like to contribute what I can again because this is the club I love, and I want it to continue to be good, to flourish, and to remain one of the greatest in the world.” Barcelona plainly struggled to win games consistently after Messi’s departure. As a result, Ronald Koeman was fired as the club’s manager.

According to a previous source, Messi has already claimed that he wants Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez to manage the club.

As things stand, Xavi is set to take over Koeman’s position as soon as his contract with Qatari team Al Sadd expires.

Overall, if Messi returns to Barcelona as a technical coach, he will be reunited with Xavi, the player with whom he spent 11 years at the club.

However, according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, he and Xavi have been “speaking,” but nothing is definitive yet, and he is not disclosing any details about their “private chats,” despite claims to the contrary.

“”I have a fantastic relationship with Xavi; I’ve been chatting with him for the past month, and I know his thoughts on this group and what he believes has to happen,” Laporta told reporters on Friday.

“If he’s the right person for the job, I have a good relationship with him and he’s a possibility because we’ll see how things go. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.