Lionel Messi could force Barcelona to choose between Raheem Sterling and Liverpool.

It appears that Raheem Sterling’s future is outside of Manchester City.

Sterling, a former Liverpool attacker, joined City for £49 million in 2015 and has since won three Premier League titles, four League Cups, and an FA Cup during his tenure in the blue half of Manchester.

However, after declaring last month at the Financial Times Business of Sport Summit that he would be open to quitting Pep Guardiola’s team and heading abroad, he has been linked with a move abroad.

“If there was a possibility to go somewhere else at this time, I’d be open to it,” he remarked. For me, football is the most important thing.

“From an early age, I’ve set myself challenges and goals to play abroad.

“As an English player, all I’ve ever known is the Premier League, and I’ve always thought that one day I’d like to play abroad and face that challenge.”

“I should be studying a variety of languages.” The French language and dialect, as well as the Spanish, appeal to me.” And that desire to learn a new language appears to have piqued the interest of Barcelona, with the struggling La Liga giants reportedly interested in securing Sterling’s services as they seek to rebuild a side that has recently lost both Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann due to necessity.

Liverpool is also said to be interested in bringing Sterling back, with Spanish source El Nacional reporting that the winger would want to stay in the Premier League and work under Jurgen Klopp.

Barcelona are still feeling the affects of their crisis, despite replacing Ronald Koeman with club veteran Xavi earlier this month. They have some room to manoeuvre after cutting their pay bill and benefiting from a limit boost from La Liga.

