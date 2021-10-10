Lionel Messi, according to an ex-PSG striker, should’serve’ his ‘No. 1’ teammate.

Lionel Messi should take on a new role for his new teammates, according to a Paris Saint-Germain veteran.

Nicolas Anelka, who began his professional career with PSG, was well-versed in Parisian culture. Anelka wants Messi to forget about his Barcelona heritage and embrace Kylian Mbappe as PSG’s “no. 1” player now that he has joined the club.

“Because [Kylian] Mbappe is [PSG’s] No. 1 [player], he has to lead the assault,” Anelka told Le Parisien. “[Lionel] Messi used to play for Barcelona, but now he must serve Mbappe.” Messi must appreciate him because he has been at the club for five years.” Mbappe’s abilities were then extolled by Anelka, who advised PSG to “do everything” to maintain the French forward.

“There’s no one better on the planet in terms of his quickness,” the former PSG striker remarked of Mbappe. “Paris must do everything possible to keep him if they want to have the best team.” “However, I believe it is crystal obvious in Kylian’s mind,” he continued. “It’s understandable that he wants to see something else. He wants to win the Ballon d’Or, but how can he if he’s in the sixth-best [now fifth-best]league in terms of UEFA coefficient? If Kylian had spent the previous three years in England or Spain, he would have already won the Ballon d’Or.” PSG suffered their first defeat of the new Ligue 1 season at the hands of Rennes. Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking trident of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar has yet to produce an outstanding performance for his team.

Mbappe revealed his opinions on the newly formed PSG trio, saying that being unselfish is the key to being at their best.

“You have to share the cake when you play up top with players like that,” Mbappe said of playing with Messi and Neymar, according to RMC Sport. “You can’t say you’re going to pass to one but not the other.” You must be astute. There will always be frustrations, but the only thing the three of us care about is helping PSG win.” “It’s actually rather simple to play with Messi,” he continued. “He has a thorough understanding of football and always knows what to do.” He’ll dribble past everyone and score a goal if he has to. He’ll play with only one touch if he has to. He’s one of, if not the best, in the business.”