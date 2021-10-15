Lingard should not join Barcelona, according to a former Manchester United player.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince feels Jesse Lingard should avoid joining Barcelona at all costs due to the added pressure that comes with playing for such a prestigious club.

Ince expressed his thoughts on the topic in an appearance on Mark Goldbridge’s “The United Stand” YouTube channel.

“I don’t see Jesse [Lingard] in Barcelona,” says the narrator. I may be doing Jesse [Lingard] a disservice, but I believe the pressures of going to Barcelona are similar to those of Manchester United, with the assumption that if you don’t do well, the white hankies will appear. “There’s a lot of pressure,” the former West Ham United and Manchester United player said.

The English winger has been linked with moves to Barcelona and AC Milan in recent months.

Barcelona is seen to be the frontrunner for Lingard’s signature, since the appeal of getting a star like Lingard on a free transfer during the La Liga giants’ financial difficulties will help them be more competitive.

After a career resurgence on loan with West Ham United last season, the 28-year-old has only made one start for Manchester United in a League Cup defeat to the former.

Lingard has shown flashes of brilliance this season, scoring the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of Manchester United’s 2-1 away triumph over West Ham United in the English Premier League last September 19.

If Lingard is actually committed to leaving Old Trafford, Ince believes he should join West Ham United.

“Jesse [Lingard] has been battling with stress and mental health issues. “Jesse [Lingard] found his home when he got to West Ham [United] and was great, he never really found his home at [Manchester] United,” Ince admitted in the same interview.

The Red Devils are scheduled to play Leicester City away from home on Saturday, October 16, and Lingard might make his debut then.

Manchester United will be missing Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire due to injuries, while Edinson Cavani and Fred will be absent due to international commitments. The team is apparently looking into chartering a flight to get them to the UK in time.

Lingard might make a case for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start him if Marcus Rashford does not make his season debut this weekend.