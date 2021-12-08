Lines Move Toward Rams, Packers, Steelers, and Browns In Biggest Games In NFL 2021 Week 14 Odds

In the last few days, the betting odds for several of the most important games on the NFL Week 14 schedule have changed. In a few key divisional meetings with important playoff implications, there has been significant line change.

With the Arizona Cardinals playing the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football,” the Week 14 schedule is highlighted. Despite having an NFL-best 10-2 record and a two-game lead over Los Angeles in the NFC West, Arizona is down to a 1.5-point favorite at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Arizona was a 2.5-point favorite at the start of the game.

In Week 4, the Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20 on the road.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns 16-10 just two weeks ago. The Browns are favored by 2.5 points over their AFC North rivals following their Week 13 bye. Baltimore was a one-point road favorite when the game began, but that altered after the team’s 20-19 loss to Pittsburgh.

In his last five games, Lamar Jackson has thrown 10 interceptions, including four against Cleveland. Baker Mayfield is still dealing with a slew of injuries that have rendered him essentially ineffective for the majority of the season.

In the NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, the biggest quarterback discrepancy of the week might be found. Aaron Rodgers is gunning for his fourth MVP title in the National Football League. Justin Fields, who had a 69.0 passer rating in his debut season after returning from a rib injury, is expected to start. After opening at 11.5 points, the Packers are now 12.5 point favorites.

At Soldier Field earlier this season, Green Bay defeated Chicago 24-14. With a win and a loss by the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers may secure the division title.

Minnesota is a three-point favorite over the visiting Steelers in Week 14 on Thursday night. Before being beaten by the previously winless Detroit Lions, the Vikings were four-point favorites.