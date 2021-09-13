Lines for Week 2 of the NFL in 2021: Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and Schedule

There were several huge surprises on the first NFL Sunday of the 2021 NFL season. In the opener, half of the defending division champions lost as betting favorites.

Aaron Rodgers, fresh off his third NFL MVP title, was as terrible as any starting quarterback. The Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen, were defeated at home. The Cleveland Browns squandered an opportunity to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Week 2, all of those teams, as well as other Week 1 losers, are projected to rebound.

On the upcoming schedule, the Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all double-digit favorites. Against 1-0 opponents, the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints are road favorites.

There are only two games with a point differential of less than a field goal. There are five games with an over/under of 50.

From FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the complete betting lines for all Week 2 games, including point spreads and totals.

Thursday, September 16th

Washington Football Team (42.5) vs New York Giants (+4)

Sunday, September 19th

Pittsburgh Steelers (49.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+6.5)

45.5 points, Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) against Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns (47.5) vs Houston Texans (+12.5)

47.5 points, Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) against Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs Buffalo Bills, 48.5

43.5 points, New England Patriots (-4) vs New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles (48.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

Carolina Panthers (-3) at New Orleans Saints, 46

Jacksonville Jaguars (44.5) vs Denver Broncos (-6.5).

Arizona Cardinals at. Minnesota Vikings (+3.5), 50.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+12.5) @ Atlanta Falcons, 52.5

Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5) vs Dallas Cowboys, 52.5

The Tennessee Titans (+5.5) will face the Seattle Seahawks in a 52.5-point game.

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) vs Kansas City Chiefs, 55.5

Monday, September 20th

Detroit Lions (+11.5) at Green Bay Packers, 48.5