‘Like Prison,’ Migrant Workers in Singapore Suffer From Covid Curbs.

MD Sharif Uddin, a Bangladeshi migrant worker, used to enjoy his days off with friends outside his tiny Singapore hostel, but coronavirus restrictions have kept him trapped inside for the past 18 months.

In the rich city-state, more than 300,000 migrant laborers, many of whom are from South Asia, live in dorms, where they are generally crowded into shared rooms and sleep on bunk beds.

Covid-19 infected the large complexes, which were shut down at the onset of the pandemic, and limitations were imposed across the country for a while to prevent a wider spread.

Curbs have been relaxed for most in Singapore, where vaccinated people may go out shopping and to eateries, and borders are progressively re-opening, despite the fact that the country is now dealing with a fresh viral outbreak.

Low-wage migrants, on the other hand, face even more onerous limitations, with most allowing them to move solely between their place of work and their place of residence.

“It’s a really horrible life… like prison,” said Uddin, a construction site worker who used to get together with friends on weekends to drink coffee, recite poetry, and talk before the outbreak.

“We can only go to work and home, back and forth, and nothing else.” The 43-year-old, who has worked in Singapore for 13 years and published two books about his experiences, described it as “living under house arrest.”

Aside from going to work, migrants are permitted to visit specially-built “recreation centres,” which typically include stores arranged around a square and sports facilities.

Last year, the dormitories, which are self-contained and normally located in out-of-the-way areas of Singapore, became the epicenter of the city’s first Covid-19 wave, sparking national soul-searching.

Demands grew to improve the living conditions of migrants who had worked for decades to build the financial hub’s dazzling skyscrapers, clean housing estates, and maintain public transportation.

The government promised to take initiatives such as constructing new dormitories with better facilities and more space for residents.

However, critics argue that the workers’ persistent constraints — who normally earn between Sg$500 and $1,000 (US$370 to $740) per month in one of the world’s most expensive cities — demonstrate how little has changed in reality.

“Our government does not see them as fully human,” said Alex Au, vice-president of the migrant rights organization Transient Workers Count Too, to AFP.

Authorities treat migrants as “commercial commodities” and neglect to “administer the same rights and freedoms to them.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.