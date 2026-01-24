Liam Scales: Celtic Looking to Set the Record Straight Against Hearts

Celtic defender Liam Scales has made it clear that Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash with Hearts at Tynecastle holds added significance, as the Hoops aim to make amends for two disappointing defeats earlier in the season. With the Scottish Premiership title race heating up, Scales has acknowledged that despite the intense buildup, the outcome of the match will not determine the final league standings just yet.

Hearts, managed by Derek McInnes, have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, holding a six-point advantage over Celtic at the top of the table. McInnes has masterminded victories over high-profile opponents such as Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic and Wilfried Nancy’s team, but now faces a Martin O’Neill-led Celtic side with their eyes firmly fixed on closing the gap. Scales, however, believes Celtic has yet to show their true potential in their encounters with Hearts this season.

Pressure is on for Celtic to Deliver

After a hard-fought draw in Bologna during their European campaign on Thursday, Scales is confident that Celtic will showcase their best performance yet when they face Hearts. “It’s a massive game, and we all know what’s at stake,” Scales said. “We are desperate to win this game. While titles aren’t won in January, we want to approach it like we do any other big match. We know Hearts’ strengths, and we respect what they’ve done this season, but we believe we owe them a better performance than we’ve shown so far.”

Scales’ comments come as Celtic embarks on a grueling schedule of eight games in 27 days across multiple competitions, with Thursday’s fixture against Utrecht also crucial for their Europa League progress. Celtic could also be bolstered by the arrival of Tomas Cvancara on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, a much-needed reinforcement for O’Neill’s squad.

Scales emphasized that despite the packed calendar, the Hoops are not daunted by the prospect of a hectic schedule. “A lot of players actually prefer playing more regularly,” he added. “When you’re playing more, you’re training less, which suits us. With good recovery, it doesn’t feel any more taxing than playing once a week.” However, the pressure remains high, with Celtic still in pursuit of both domestic and European glory.

As Celtic and Hearts prepare for a showdown that could shape the course of the title race, the rivalry promises to be one of the most fiercely contested in recent years, with Scales and his teammates determined to get their revenge and continue their pursuit of the top spot.