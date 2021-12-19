‘Liability,’ say Liverpool fans, after Man City’s contentious decision.

Whatever happens between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, Manchester City will be top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day.

Pep Guardiola’s side cruised to a four-goal victory at St James’ Park today, thanks of goals from Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez, and Raheem Sterling.

However, the Sky Blues’ season could have ended differently.

With City leading 2-0 at the break, Eddie Howe’s team was denied what appeared to be a straightforward penalty when Ederson pulled down Ryan Fraser inside the penalty area as Cancelo sought to clear the ball.

While VAR did not complete a check of the event, referee Martin Atkinson decided against giving a spot-kick.

If the hosts had pulled a goal back at this point, the game could have been turned on its head, putting City under more pressure moving into the second half.

Liverpool fans were clearly aware of the incident during the game and were surprised that Guardiola’s side escaped punishment for Ederson’s questionable challenge.

After the half, the Sky Blues regained command of the game, adding goals from Mahrez and Sterling to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side wins three points against Tottenham Hotspur, they will close the gap on City to just one point.