‘Lewis is amazing,’ Jamie Chadwick says of Hamilton’s crusade for sports equality.

As she prepares to defend her title in the pioneering female-only motor racing championship in Austria this weekend, British driver Jamie Chadwick has paid respect to Lewis Hamilton and his struggle for equality.

The W Series will begin on Saturday at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, on the undercard of eight Formula One races.

Last year’s championship was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the W Series’ agreement to align its calendar with that of Formula One this year gives a big boost to a series that will also be shown live on Channel 4.

Indeed, Chadwick will begin her quest for victory in Spielberg on Saturday, only 30 minutes after the Styrian Grand Prix qualifying battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen concludes.

A woman hasn’t raced in a Formula One race in 45 years, but seven-time world champion Hamilton has led the charge to enhance diversity in the sport’s white-male-dominated world.

Chadwick told the PA news agency, “What Lewis is doing is great.”

“He is paving the way for a more diversified sport, and he is doing so across the board.

“It is providing possibilities to people like myself and others that we would not have otherwise had.

“What the W Series has accomplished is remarkable because it has overnight professionalized women’s motorsport, which is unheard of in any other sport.

“Motor racing is such a male-dominated sport, and we need more and more females to become involved, rise through the ranks, and diversify the top level. W Series aspires to be like that.”

Chadwick is the most well-known driver in the championship. She joined Williams’ development program two years ago and this year competed in the all-electric off-road Extreme E series.

Chadwick, on the other hand, is well aware that she must keep her title in order to pursue her F1 dream.

She went on to remark, “Yes, I would say that is a must if I want to advance in my work.” “My ultimate objective is to compete in Formula One, but I know I won’t be able to do so. (This is a brief piece.)