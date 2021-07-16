Lewis Hamilton’s F1 team owner is ‘absolutely’ interested in signing him.

A Formula One team owner has no reservations about signing Lewis Hamilton.

Formula One has progressed enormously as a sport throughout time. The title-hungry Aston Martin is one of the several teams that has been innovating.

Lawrence Stroll, the team’s owner, has been aggressively rebuilding the company in order to compete for world championships.

Stroll has already made significant investments in Aston Martin, with a new factory and wind tunnel in the pipeline.

When it comes to the driver, the Formula One billionaire has made no secret of his intention to bring in seven-time world winner Lewis Hamilton.

When asked if he would like Hamilton on his squad, Stroll replied, “Absolutely.” “You’d have to be insane if you didn’t want Lewis to drive for you.”

In the current constructors’ standings, Aston Martin is ranked sixth. The team’s star driver, Sebastian Vettel, is ranked 10th in the drivers’ standings.

Stroll is fully aware that winning a world title is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

The magnate, on the other hand, believes Aston Martin is on the cusp of catching up to Mercedes and Red Bull in terms of success.

The billionaire told Formula One’s official website, “We’re not really compromising on anything.” “I don’t think you can realistically expect to win Formula 1 until four or five years, just like any other business.” That, I believe, is what it takes in the actual world.”

Stroll has a track record of success. In fact, he won his first race as a team owner in Bahrain last year.

The 62-year-old highlighted that he is keeping the same winning attitude as he proceeds to develop a Formula One business.

He noted, “My track record, pretty much like every other business I own, is to win.” “Winning in Formula 1 clearly implies world championships, and that’s what we’re aiming for, and that’s what I’m aiming for.”

“Of course, we all know that success in Formula One – or any other business, for that matter – does not happen overnight,” he added. “Putting the right people, the right tools, and the appropriate processes in place takes years. However, we are constructing and investing in our squad with the goal of progressing up the grid year after year, with the ultimate goal of winning world championships.”

Aston Martin’s Vettel, like Hamilton, will be thirsty when he arrives at Silverstone. Brief News from Washington Newsday.