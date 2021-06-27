Lewis Hamilton set the quickest time in the last practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion finished two tenths ahead of his Red Bull adversary, who sits 12 points behind him in the standings.

Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, finished third, 0.463 seconds behind Hamilton. Bottas will serve a three-place grid penalty for risky driving after a dramatic spin in the pit lane on Friday.

In both practice sessions at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring on Friday, Hamilton trailed Verstappen.

However, before qualifying, the British driver took command of the final action, implying that he could challenge Verstappen and his in-form Red Bull squad.

Verstappen, on the other hand, claimed Hamilton sabotaged his best lap, saying over the radio: “Of course he is in my way, every time.”

Red Bull, who now leads the constructors’ rankings, is attempting to win for the fourth time in a row.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate, finished the one-hour session 0.657secs behind Hamilton, with Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri fifth and sixth, respectively.

Lando Norris briefly went into fourth place, but when his lap was removed for violating track limitations, he was demoted to 19th place out of 20 competitors.

At 2 p.m., qualifying for the season’s eighth round begins.