Lewis Hamilton is concerned that the full attendance for the British Grand Prix is “too early.”

Following what he called a “premature” decision to allow 140,000 supporters to attend next month’s grand prix at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton is concerned for the safety of the British public.

The circuit has been given permission to sell out for the entire weekend of July 16-18, clearing the way for the largest UK attendance since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

However, with more cases on the rise, seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has won the British Grand Prix more times than any other driver in Formula One history, questioned the reasoning behind Thursday’s declaration.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see the British fans because it is the best of the year,” the Mercedes driver remarked.

“But, of course, I watch the news, and I hear that the number of instances in the UK has increased dramatically since we have eased up a bit, and that makes me concerned about individuals.

“I’ve read that the vaccine program is working and that fewer people are going to the hospital, but I think it’s a little early for that.

“Rather than going full throttle and using our British fans as a test pen, I want to err on the side of caution and gradually build up.”

data-copyright-notice=”PA Wire” data-copyright-notice=”PA Wire” data-copyright-

“PA Images/PA Wire” data-usage-terms=data-credit=”David Davies” data-credit=”David Davies” data-credit=”David Davies” data-credit=”David “FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO FILE Commercial use only with the teams’ permission.” srcset=“https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/713c007a39f8f056bad854bc0d400a4eY29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjI0NjE2NjI1/2.58793076.jpg?w=320 “sizes=” (max-width: 767px) 89vw, (max-width: 1000px) 54vw, (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px” >140,000 fans are set to watch Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Ticket holders for the British GP will have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test – taken within 48 hours of arriving at the Northamptonshire circuit – or be fully vaccinated, with the second dose 14 days previously.

Asked if that requirement altered his outlook, Hamilton, who missed last December’s Sakhir GP with Covid-19, replied: “No.

It is not my. (This is a short article)