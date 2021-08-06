Lewis Hamilton Identifies The Racer Who Gave Him ‘Hell’ During The Hungary Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton revealed Thursday that Fernando Alonso gave him “hell” during the Hungary Grand Prix last weekend, adding that he had complained to the team radio about Alonso’s driving.

While Alonso’s Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon won the race in Hungary, Hamilton came home in P2 after falling behind the pack at the start. Due to the tires being clearly inappropriate for the wet conditions, the Mercedes driver was forced to pit at the end of the first lap and was relegated to the back. He gradually pushed his way through the field to finish third behind Ocon and Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton was promoted to second place following Vettel’s disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix for having insufficient fuel remaining after the race, and as a result, he reclaimed the lead in the ongoing season’s drivers’ championship, edging Red Bull rival Max Verstappen into second place.

Hamilton’s path through the grid was not easy, as he faced off against Fernando Alonso for nearly ten laps. The former two-time champion defended resolutely as the two collided, including a brief contact just before Hamilton passed his former McLaren teammate at Turn 1 to P4.

“Fernando threw a fit out there. It was fantastic racing, a little nerve-wracking at times, but fantastic. Looking back, it was incredible; it was truly fantastic. I wish the cars could keep up, but I’m excited to see what they look like next year. Hopefully, that eliminates a lot of the poor drafting we have here,” Hamilton was quoted as saying in an interview by Planet F1.

While Hamilton eventually finished on the podium, Alonso also accomplished his objective of assisting Alpine teammate Ocon in winning his first Formula One race.

“But yeah, it’s a really difficult circuit to overtake in general, and particularly difficult to follow in that final sector, but it produces some incredible wheel-to-wheel battles.” It was literally wheel-to-wheel at least once, and I’m not sure what else to say about it. When you’re racing a two-time World Champion, he’s probably one of the most difficult drivers to beat – but that’s fair. I’d say today was slightly over the limit,” Hamilton continued.

Hamilton leads Verstappen by a healthy eight points heading into the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen finished ninth in Hungary and earned just two points.