Lewis Hamilton has expressed his desire for a Mercedes upgrade. in order to compete with Max Verstappen

Mercedes has been challenged by Lewis Hamilton to supply him with a faster car or watch Red Bull’s Max Verstappen win the world title.

Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday, winning for the second time in a week and extending his championship lead over Hamilton to 18 points.

Hamilton’s last victory came in Spain on May 9, and Verstappen’s Red Bull squad has won the last four races.

At Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, the Dutchman led all 71 laps and finished 35 seconds ahead of Hamilton. Worryingly, the Briton will have to compete in a second race at the same venue the following weekend.

"(max-width: 767px) 89vw, 89vw, 89vw, 89vw, 89vw, 89vw (max-width: 1000px) 54 vw (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px">Moments after his team's crushing defeat, Toto Wolff, Hamilton's manager, said that Mercedes will stop upgrading this year's car and instead focus on 2022 and a major regulatory overhaul.

“If we don’t evolve and enhance our car, this is the result you’re going to see,” Hamilton added. Naturally, I’d want to see updates and enhancements, but I don’t believe that’s in the cards right now.

“We’ll talk about it when we do our debriefing, but for now, that’s how it is. This is all we have in terms of baseline performance.”

At the start of the year, a budget cap was implemented. Teams must spend no more than 145 million dollars (£105 million) this season. In 2022, this will drop to 140 million US dollars (£100 million) and 135 million US dollars (£105 million) the following year.

The Silver Arrows, who have won seven drivers’ and constructors’ championships in a row, have often spent more over £300 million per season.

“I am not going to challenge the team’s logic or how they go through the process,” Hamilton, 36, concluded. However, please provide us with an upgrade. We’d appreciate an improvement.

"I have a group of people behind me that are really intelligent, strong, and amazing.