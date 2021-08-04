Lewis Dobbin dazzles ahead of Everton opportunity, justifying Rafa Benitez’s decision.

Perhaps the next to do so will do it under the cautious eye of two former young Everton strikers who broke through the ranks.

Jose Baxter was part of the Blues’ coaching team in their 3-1 victory over Chorley at Victory Park on Tuesday evening, following a trend that has been evident across the academy this season.

The ex-Everton forward hasn’t yet retired from the game but is studying his coaching badges, and took advantage of a steady system of rotation between coaches to obtain some good experience at this level.

Meanwhile, another familiar person stood on the sidelines, watching.

James Vaughan stood at the corner of the ground in front of the stand, alongside Paul Tait, the club’s under-18 coach, who was watching many of his stars from last season take on the pitch.

Lewis Dobbin was one of them, continuing what had already been a stellar pre-season.

The striker’s summer started off almost perfectly when he was called up to Rafa Benitez’s side for a practice match against Accrington Stanley at Finch Farm.

On that occasion, it was his striking partner Tom Cannon who scored, but Dobbin didn’t waste any time getting back into the game.

The teenager scored a hat trick in the first half of the under-23s’ first pre-season friendly against Warrington Rylands, helping his side to a 4-2 victory.

A few days later, the striker scored three goals in the young Blues’ 4-1 victory over Guiseley in their second match of the summer.

He maintained his good form during the summer, and he was one of the most brilliant players on the pitch against Chorley on Tuesday.

The striker was a continuous thorn in the side of his opponents, hanging off the shoulder of the last defender and not giving them any time to stop him.

Dobbin was almost continually in motion at the top end of the pitch, either running the channels with ease or bearing down on goal through the centre with a fast burst of pace.

