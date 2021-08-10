Lewis Brinson believes a Colorado Rockies fan used the N-word and accepts the outcome of the investigation.

Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins feels he was the target of a racial insult during a game against the Colorado Rockies, although he admitted that reports that the fan was attempting to attract the attention of the team’s mascot were possible.

Brinson, a Black man, batted in the top of the ninth inning of the Rockies’ 13-8 victory over the Marlins at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

The microphones of the Bally Sports Florida broadcast caught up what seemed like a fan uttering the N-word when he faced the second pitch.

Before it was revealed that the fan was actually chanting “Dinger” to draw the attention of the Rockies’ club mascot, the action drew considerable censure from both teams and the MLB.

Using the N-word during a game? Where is the statement from the @Rockies about how they arrested the racist and what they did to him? What happened to @mlb’s investigation?

This is a private establishment, and they are solely responsible for the behavior of their customers.

The Associated Press stated that fans sat near the suspected culprit contacted the Rockies to affirm he had not uttered a racial slur. pic.twitter.com/LEeJVLmpVz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 8, 2021 A fan in the first row immediately behind home plate looked to be gesturing toward the mascot during Brinson’s at-bat, according to grainy footage released on Twitter earlier Monday.

If you look closely, you can see him attempting to attract the attention of the Rockies’ mascot, “Dinger.” The Marlins outfielder, however, was not satisfied by the explanation. pic.twitter.com/kVB8RVByXW — rhysta (@vrhysta) August 9, 2021

He told reporters on a video conference call ahead of the Marlins’ away game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night, “I viewed the tape at least 50 times in the last 15-16 hours.”

“I kept watching it, especially when I heard him say Dinger instead of the N-word.” “I personally—again, this is my own opinion—I personally keep hearing the N-word.” It’s not that I don’t want to hear it; I never do. Personally, I’ve never been called that to my face in person on a baseball field or outside of a baseball field. This is a condensed version of the information.