Let your voice be heard on Liverpool’s best-ever away kit.

Every Liverpool supporter will have a favorite away kit.

The Reds have had some very iconic away uniforms over the years, whether it was the grey Fernando Torres donned to put Man United to the sword in 2009 or the famous yellow Crown Paints shirt – but which is your favorite?

As proud supporters of Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign, we’re asking supporters to vote for their favorite away kit.

To raise awareness of the housing crisis throughout the holiday season, a handful of clubs will wear their away kits in matches on either Boxing Day or December 28, with fans encouraged to join in.

a shelter for the homeless Over 180,000 households have lost their houses since the pandemic began, according to Shelter, with many families with young children now living in unsuitable temporary hostels.

To tackle the housing issue by raising both awareness and funds. Fans throughout the country are being encouraged to wear away colors instead of home colors for one game only.

The aim is to make people think about what it would be like to not have a home, a reality that many, tragically, are confronting. Football clubs represent community and belonging.

As a result, we’re asking fans to vote for their favorite away kit in the club’s history.

Fill out the poll below to express your opinion.

Is your favorite kit missing from the poll? Then leave your ideas in the comments section below.

To participate, simply sign up for a free account or log in.

On Boxing Day, we’ll disclose the results of the survey, which will identify the most famous away kits among fans.

Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign has reached out to Reach as an official media partner.