Let us know which Everton away kit you think is the greatest.

Everton’s past away uniforms have been genuinely legendary, and every fan will have a favorite.

While some fans will prefer older uniforms from the 1980s, others may prefer more current away shirts, such as those worn this season – but which away outfit do Toffees fans prefer?

As proud supporters of Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign, we’re asking supporters to vote for their favorite away kit.

To raise awareness of the housing crisis throughout the holiday season, a handful of clubs will wear their away kits in matches on either Boxing Day or December 28, with fans encouraged to join in.

a shelter for the homeless Over 180,000 households have lost their houses since the pandemic began, according to Shelter, with many families with young children now living in unsuitable temporary hostels.

To tackle the housing issue by raising both awareness and funds. Fans throughout the country are being encouraged to wear away colors instead of home colors for one game only.

The aim is to make people think about what it would be like to not have a home, a reality that many, tragically, are confronting. Football clubs represent community and belonging.

As a result, we’re asking fans to vote for their favorite away kit in the club’s history.

Fill out the poll below to express your opinion.

Is your favorite kit missing from the poll? Then leave your ideas in the comments section below.

To participate, simply sign up for a free account or log in.

On Boxing Day, we’ll disclose the results of the survey, which will identify the most famous away kits among fans.

Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign has reached out to Reach as an official media partner.