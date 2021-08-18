Let us know what you think about Liverpool’s transfer window so far and who you’d sign.

Vote on how well you believe Liverpool’s summer has gone so far as we approach the end of the transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to have the same centre-back issue as last season, given the Reds have only signed Ibrahima Konate for £36 million from RB Leipzig.

The club has also placed a high priority on re-signing its top players to new long-term contracts, leaving little opportunity for newcomers.

Perhaps you believe Florian Neuhaus should take over from the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum in the center of midfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri appears to be the next player on his way out, which might leave the Reds short in wide areas. Although Saul Niguez, Ismaila Sarr, and Jarrod Bowen have all been linked to the team, you may believe the group is already championship-ready.

Let us know what you’d do if you were in charge of Liverpool’s transfer business on Deadline Day.