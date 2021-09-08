‘Let them speak!’ – Jordan Pickford, Everton’s goalkeeper, responds to Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

Jordan Pickford of Everton has expressed his satisfaction in making his naysayers regret their statements every time he puts on an England kit.

Pickford made an immediate impact as Gareth Southgate’s first-choice goalkeeper after making his international debut in 2017.

However, following a series of high-profile errors in the early months of last season, the Everton goalkeeper’s position was threatened for both club and country.

Pickford, on the other hand, came back from those gaffes and concluded the season in superb form for the Blues.

The Everton star then carried on his great form in Euro 2020, assisting England in reaching the final.

Despite saving penalty kicks from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho in the final against Italy, England was ultimately defeated on penalties at Wembley.

After making an error against Manchester United in pre-season, he has put up three strong performances in his team’s first three Premier League games.

Despite his great performances over the past year, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Ian Wright, and Lee Dixon have all criticized the Blues star.

Pickford, who has a chance to go down in England history if he keeps a clean sheet against Poland tonight, has a simple message for his detractors.

“Let them talk!” says the narrator. It’s just noise. And I feel like I have a job to do, and they have a task to do,” he explained.

“On the training pitch, I’m focused on doing everything I can, like always giving 100 percent, always improving, trying to get that one or two percent better each time, and keeping clean sheets.

“I believe it’s a good thing they’re still making noise,” she says. For me, it’s all about excelling on the field and avoiding distractions.”

“As a kid, you always dreamed of pulling on the England shirt,” the Everton goalkeeper continued. I occasionally raise my hand, and I’ve made a few mistakes for Everton in the past.

“However, you can only learn from them, and I believe that is exactly what I am doing.

“When I put the shirt on for England, I’m the same person I was before, giving it my all all the time and.”

