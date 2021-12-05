Lesnar Lures Zayn Into Trap To Face Reigns On New Year’s Day, According To WWE News

On Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar returns with his sights set on Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

During the broadcast, Sami Zayn stopped Lesnar as he was facing Reigns for the Universal Championship, telling him that he was a great admirer of the “Beast Incarnate,” which Lesnar didn’t appreciate, according to WWE.com.

After Lesnar enquired about Zayn’s disruption, the latter informed that he was the top challenger for Reigns’ Universal Championship after winning the Black Friday Battle Royal last week.

Lesnar, on the other hand, was able to persuade Zayn to challenge Reigns later in the night, assuring him that he would be at his side.

Zayn agreed despite the odds. But he had no idea that it was all part of Lesnar’s cunning plot to squirm his way into the WWE Day 1 event on January 1st.

Before the main event, Zayn promised Lesnar that he would defeat Reigns and defend the Universal Championship against him on WWE Day 1.

Lesnar, on the other hand, could not even wait for the 37-year-old Canadian to finish his match before blasting him with his iconic Suplex City finisher and two brutal F5s.

Lesnar scooped up Zayn after pounding him and tossed him into the ring for Reigns to take. The WWE Universal champion barely broke a sweat as he effortlessly dispatched Zayn with a spear and then a Guillotine to win.

Reigns will now defend his WWE title against Lesnar on WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day, as a result of the situation.

Three matches with titles on the line are slated for that WWE event, according to the match schedule.

In addition to the WWE Universal title fight between Reigns and Lesnar, WWE champion Big E will defend his title in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

The Usos, the WWE tag team champions, face The New Day in the only other WWE card for Day 1 thus far.

It’s worth emphasizing that, despite the fact that Zayn was devastated, WWE Day 1 is still a few weeks away. It’s probable that the Canadian will be brought in to make the WWE Universal Championship match a Triple-Threat match.

If that's the case, Lesnar's chances aren't looking good, as Zayn is likely to seek retribution for the WWE SmackDown attack. One possibility is that he aligns with Reigns before focusing exclusively on the match.