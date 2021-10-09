Leighton Baines, an Everton great, takes on a new short-term backroom position.

A long-serving member of Everton’s coaching staff has praised Leighton Baines’ efforts in his new job with the club’s future stars.

Baines is widely considered as the Blues’ best left-back in recent memory, and he was named Professional Development Coach at the club’s Academy after hanging up his boots last year.

Baines has been working as Under-18s boss Paul Tait’s assistant on a temporary basis since Phil Jevons left Everton last month to join Sunderland’s first team coaching staff.

Tait stated that his young players are ecstatic to be working alongside the former England international on a daily basis, and that he hopes the 36-year-old is enjoying the experience as well.

“It’s absolutely terrific for the players,” he told evertonfc.com.

“Obviously, Leighton’s responsibility is to work with us throughout the professional growth period, and we thought it would be beneficial if he could come and work with me.”

“Of course, it would have been up to Leighton [to take on the role], and I believe he was eager to work with us every day and focus on a specific set of players.”

“It’s fantastic for the players, fantastic for me, and hopefully fantastic for Leighton as well.

“So far, it’s been a great success. We’ve won three of our last four games, so he must be doing something right!” When Kirkby-born Baines joined Everton for £6 million from Wigan Athletic in 2007, he became the club’s most expensive defender at the time. He went on to make 420 appearances for the club, scoring 39 goals.

Tait believes that his experience will benefit the Blues’ next generation of players.

“Leighton knows what it’s like to play every week in the Premier League,” he remarked.

“He has a lot of knowledge and knows how to prepare players on the training ground.”

“What he adds to his coaching is that level of detail – especially in terms of the defensive roles of the fullbacks and the entire backline.

“He adds that depth of actual top-class knowledge, and he’s breaking out of his shell in terms of coaching, because it’s not easy when you leave playing and get into it for the first time.”

