Leicester signs an ex-Arsenal youth player in the hopes of repeating their victory over Manchester United.

Leicester City appears to be committed to establishing themselves as title contenders this season.

The Foxes have opted to continue expanding their squad with youngsters who could perhaps benefit the team in the future after playing their first eight English Premier League matches.

Bayli Spencer-Adams, a former Arsenal Academy standout, is the latest player to join Leicester, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Spencer-Adams confirmed the news on Twitter, promising to continue his “hard work” with the Foxes.

He wrote, “Delighted to begin this new chapter & sign for such a massive club.” “The hard effort goes on!” Spencer-Adams began his career at Arsenal, however the club’s junior team dropped him in 2019.

After that, he moved to Watford, where he made his first-team debut last season.

In May, the Guyanese defender went on trial with Burnley before officially signing with Leicester.

Spencer-Adams continued his trial with Leicester, and after three appearances for the Foxes’ Under-23 team between mid-September and the international break, he has finally persuaded the club that he is deserving of a deal.

The 20-year-old is expected to stay with Leicester’s development system in the hopes of earning a place in the senior squad sooner rather than later.

Leicester is currently 3-3-2 in the English Premier League. The club’s most recent victory came on Friday, October 22 against Manchester United.

It was a tense game until Marcus Rashford, a returning Manchester United attacker, equalized in the 82nd minute.

Everything occurred so quickly after that, as Leicester’s Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka quickly reversed the tables by scoring a pair of goals en route to a 4-2 victory at the final whistle.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers stated before of the Europa League encounter against Spartak Moscow that he is looking forward to seeing his team continue where they left off.

“”Like we always do, we’ll pick a team to win the game,” Rodgers said at his pre-game press conference. “We’ve just come off a really excellent performance [against Manchester United], and we want to maintain that stability in the team.” We’ve brought all of our fit players since this is a crucial game for us.” “We want to go as far as we can, which is why [Spartak Moscow] is such a big game for us.””